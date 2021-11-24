Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 14th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

