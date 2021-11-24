Jack W. Schuler Purchases 116,444 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 116,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $605,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.80. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $15.60.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.