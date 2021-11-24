Morgan Stanley Buys 625,765 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 403.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,866 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $6,246,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 2.6% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 422,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 4.7% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 183,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth about $2,779,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0432 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

