Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) versus United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Head to Head Comparison

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ballston Spa Bancorp and United Security Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A United Security Bancshares 22.26% 7.32% 0.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. United Security Bancshares pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Security Bancshares $39.09 million 3.48 $8.96 million $0.50 16.00

United Security Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

