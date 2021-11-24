Morgan Stanley Purchases 193,148 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.05% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,528.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPKW stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

