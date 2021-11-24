Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHO stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

