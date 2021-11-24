FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of FONAR worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FONAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 788,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FONAR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in FONAR by 9.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FONAR by 311.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,011 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FONR stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR Co. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $111.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.00.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

