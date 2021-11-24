Heather Anne Laxton Sells 12,700 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,758.60.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$12.70 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$13.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

