Seamus M. Mcgill Buys 10,000 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director Seamus M. Mcgill acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GAN stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.06. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GAN by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the first quarter valued at $513,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GAN by 49.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GAN by 221.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GAN by 32.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

GAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

