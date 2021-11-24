Stephen A. Furbacher Sells 2,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in CF Industries by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in CF Industries by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,867,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

