Morgan Stanley Sells 16,127 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,127 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,466,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.