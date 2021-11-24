Morgan Stanley Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 84,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after buying an additional 480,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $23,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 97.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,947,000 after buying an additional 240,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after buying an additional 171,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,413.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 161,709 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

