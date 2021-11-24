Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Theravance Biopharma worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 14.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.