Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $543.12 million, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.93%.

RMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

