Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 23,968 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,821.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $2,936,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $467,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $4,931,000.

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $68.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11.

