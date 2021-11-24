First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 728 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after buying an additional 134,355 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,029,000 after purchasing an additional 522,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $125,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 279,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

