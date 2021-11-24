First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $793.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

