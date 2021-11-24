Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nikola were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $39,461,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,232,680 shares of company stock valued at $83,814,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

