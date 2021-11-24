Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,973,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period.

SQQQ stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

