Credit Suisse AG Purchases 5,276 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 39,200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

NYSE:CARS opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $916.98 million, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 2.23. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.