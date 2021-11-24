ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of ViewRay worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ViewRay by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViewRay alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 89,285 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $919.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.