Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,031 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aravive were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aravive by 280.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aravive by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Aravive in the first quarter worth $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the first quarter worth $264,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. Aravive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.97.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

