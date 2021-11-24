Geode Capital Management LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 367,439 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of GlycoMimetics worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 668,527 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Patricia S. Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

