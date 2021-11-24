Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 124,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 18,244 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,841.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

ANIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.64. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixa Biosciences Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

