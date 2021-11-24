Credit Suisse AG Has $983,000 Position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,711 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in New Frontier Health were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in New Frontier Health in the second quarter worth $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 36.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NFH opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. New Frontier Health Co. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

