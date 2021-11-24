Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,156,881 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 1,592.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,229,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lufax were worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147,031 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,825,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,373 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,774,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,665 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,605,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

LU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.