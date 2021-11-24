Morgan Stanley Sells 55,820 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of ExlService worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after buying an additional 384,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 61,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ExlService by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $138.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

