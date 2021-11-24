Morgan Stanley Has $13.56 Million Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 10,469.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Freedom were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,531,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the first quarter worth $4,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 170.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 57,235 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the first quarter worth $2,543,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the second quarter worth $2,039,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $379,685.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

