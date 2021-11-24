$12.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to announce $12.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $12.89 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $6.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $49.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.83 billion to $50.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.44 billion to $54.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $59.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,307 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,377. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

