Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of SiriusPoint worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $4,708,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.