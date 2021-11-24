Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 39,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after buying an additional 5,259,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after buying an additional 694,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after buying an additional 1,052,888 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DHT by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 419,045 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $947.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.50 and a beta of -0.35.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. Analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

DHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.