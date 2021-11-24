Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.44

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 9014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

NMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.