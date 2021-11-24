XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.64

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 7291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $689.50 million, a PE ratio of 247.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in XL Fleet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XL Fleet during the third quarter worth about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in XL Fleet by 43.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in XL Fleet by 229.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in XL Fleet by 47.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

About XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.