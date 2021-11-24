XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.64

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 7291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $689.50 million, a PE ratio of 247.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58.
About XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.