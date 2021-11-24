Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APVO. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

APVO opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

