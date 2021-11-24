SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $388.45

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $388.45 and last traded at $385.30, with a volume of 7108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $365.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.59, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,174 shares of company stock worth $18,258,708. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

