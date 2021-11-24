Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Hits New 1-Year High at $154.29

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.29 and last traded at $154.29, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

