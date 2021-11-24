The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 206,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 688,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VRAR opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53. The Glimpse Group has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, Director Lemuel Amen acquired 10,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,936.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $88,489 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAR. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Glimpse Group in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The Glimpse Group in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Glimpse Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

