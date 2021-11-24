Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Update

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

LEGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,998,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,951,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,123,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,371,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

