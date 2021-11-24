Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Rises By 16.7%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SNLN stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.