Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 584.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocugen alerts:

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 921,759 shares of company stock worth $9,985,432 in the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ocugen stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Ocugen Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.