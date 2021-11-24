Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $299.00 at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $369.00 to $299.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.29.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM opened at $206.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.43. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $195.80 and a 12-month high of $486.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.