Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

BXSL stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

