Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 116,725 Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Landos Biopharma worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LABP. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

NASDAQ LABP opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

