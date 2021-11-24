Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Sapiens International worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 156,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 94,876 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 88,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,119 shares in the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.94.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

