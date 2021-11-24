Barbara Messing Sells 20,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

