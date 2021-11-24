Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,949 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Immunovant worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 774,877 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 903,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 675,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at $6,897,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hughes bought 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of IMVT opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $929.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.