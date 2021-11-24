Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,690 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

KRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRON opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $751.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.