David J. Adelman Buys 100,000 Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UP opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $1,668,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $1,757,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

