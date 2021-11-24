Wes Cummins Purchases 10,000 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $378,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:VPG opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.19. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VPG shares. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 67.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

