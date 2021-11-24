Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 8,546 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $247,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 7,244 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $208,337.44.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 351 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $9,620.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,887 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $108,097.47.

On Friday, November 12th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $163,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $184,750.80.

On Monday, November 8th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,329.28.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $23,106.71.

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $13,750.00.

Shares of AC stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $915.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AC shares. TheStreet downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.